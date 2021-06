Sara Mustapha-Sabbatini, 14, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site set up in the American Museum of Natural History in New York, NY, May 18, 2021. The United States expanded vaccine eligibility to ages 12-15 as the CDC authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 on May 10.,Image: 611422704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia