June 25, 1963: Cologne, West Germany: Today arrived JOHN F, KENNEDY president of the United States Arrived by plane on the airport Cologne Wahn for his trip through Germany and to West Berlin. After his landing in Cologne Wahn through Germany and to West Berlin, the President went by car to Cologne, where he spoke to the citizens of Cologne. After he was present at a mass in the famous cathedral of Cologne. President Kennedy is shown withe German Chancellor. DR. ADENAUER in the car before the gate of the famous cathedral: (Credit Image: © Keystone Press Agency/ZUMA Press Wire).