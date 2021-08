Cum răspund țările la criza din Afganistan: Albania își deschide granițele, Turcia construiește un zid. Care sunt statele care vor să-i deporteze

epa09419540 A group of European and Afghan nationals disembark from a French military plane A330 at Roissy CDG airport from Kabul via Abu Dhabi at Roissy, near Paris, France, 18 August 2021. According to French Defence ministry 216 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport to France, among them: 184 Afghans, 25 French, 4 Dutch, 2 Kenyans and one Irish. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON