FILE - The Buergenstock Hotel Resort as seen from the Hammetschwand on the Buergenstock, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Switzerland's government said Wednesday April 10, 2024 it will host a high-level international conference in June to help chart a path toward peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war, and expressed hope that Russia might join in the peace process someday. The lakeside Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne is expected to host the June 15-16 gathering that will draw top government officials from dozens of countries, following up on a plan laid out in recent months by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Profimedia Images