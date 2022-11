People sit in a restaurant illuminated with candles as blackouts continue in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 06 November 2022 (issued 07 November 2022). Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko asked residents of the Ukrainian capital to conserve supplies and consider moving out temporarily in case of a total power loss. Scheduled power cuts were introduced all over the country, including the capital Kyiv, power operator Ukrenergo said, as Russia's attacks targeted Ukrainian critical and energy infrastructure. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET