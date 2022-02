epa09719779 Houthi fighters ride a truck during a mass funeral of 20 slain Houthi fighters who were killed in escalating fighting against Saudi-UAE backed government forces, in Sana'a, Yemen, 31 January 2022. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which coincides with the visit of the Israeli President Herzog to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. Houthis military spokesman Sarea said in a televised statement that they attacked 'important targets in Abu Dhabi with a series of ballistic missiles' and 'sensitive targets in the emirate of Dubai.' The UAE intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis. The Saudi-UAE-led military coalition intervened in Yemen's war in 2015 to restore the Saudi-backed government after the Houthis took over the capital Sana'a and the northern parts of the Arab country in late 2014. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB