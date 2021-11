epa09418907 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a Covid 19 update at Parliament House, Wellington, New Zealand, 18 August 2021. New Zealanders have been told to brace for more COVID-19 cases after the country's first COVID-19 outbreak in 170 days grew to seven Kiwis. EPA-EFE/MARK MITCHELL / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT