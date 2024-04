În imaginile difuzate de televiziunea iraniană se văd mai multe flăcări puternice, cerul fiind aproape roșu din cauza lor.

Iran's state TV has been continuously running this video tonight as evidence of its missiles making impact on the ground and hitting targets in Israel.



But it's old footage of farm fire in Texas and completely unrelated to tonight's attack. https://t.co/ZZJpmcHQxk