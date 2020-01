epa08101741 Members of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed groups popular mobilization forces carry the pictures of slain Qasem Soleimani, as they stand next to his coffin during a funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, 04 January 2020. Thousands of Iraqi Shiite armed groups members have joined the funeral procession in Baghdad for Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, and the eight others killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad international airport on 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL