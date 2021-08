epa09416633 Blazes are raging near houses during a wildfire that broke out in the area of Keratea, Greece, 16 August 2021. Damages to houses that are scattered in the area have been reported, three settlements in the area of Keratea have been evacuated, and the traffic in the area is interrupted. Meanwhile, another wildfire broke out at a forest area in Villia, Attica region. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLAXOS