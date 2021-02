epa08421430 Municipality employees distribute masks and hand sanitizing gels in the shopping district of Etterbeek, in Brussels, Belgium, 14 May 2020. Since 11 May, non-essential shops can open their doors to clients. However, in some district of Brussels it is mandatory to wear a face mask, with fines up to 250 euros. The Etterbeek administration organized distributions of face masks in the street for people not aware of the new regulation. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET