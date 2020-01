epa08167934 (FILE) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant breaks downcourt after grabbing a defensive rebound against the Charlotte Bobcats in second quarter action in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 March 2011 (reissued 26 January 2020). According to media reports former US basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. He was 41. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT