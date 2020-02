epa08225406 A float with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a Brexit sign and a fool's hat in his hand crouching in front of the Queen is presented by the Mainz Carnival Association during a media preview, in Mainz, Germany, 18 February 2020. The float will be one of the attractions of the Rose Monday carnival parade on 24 February 2020. Mainz is one of the carnival strongholds in Germany with its Rose Monday parade jokingly criticising political and social developments. EPA-EFE/HASAN BRATIC