Ambasadorul Italiei în Congo, împușcat mortal, după o tentativă ratată de răpire

epa09029397 An undated handout photo made available by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ambassador to DR Congo, Luca Attanasio, issued 22 February 2021. According to reports citing the Italian Foreign Ministry, Attanasio and a security member were killed in an apparent attack on a UN convoy near Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES