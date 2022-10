epa10223133 Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, shakes hands with Ukrainian servicemen during the ceremony of raising the National flag in the recently recaptured city of Lyman, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 04 October 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN HONCHARENKO