epaselect epa06941840 General view of Victoriei square, taken while demonstrators light-up their smart-phones, during a protest of expatriates against the leftist government, held in front of the government headquarters (R, illuminated in national colors), in Bucharest, Romania, 10 August 2018. Thousands of Romanians living or working abroad returned in Romania's capital to demand government resignation, calling for early elections, being discontent on how Romania is being governed by the Social Democrats, whom recently pushed in parliament new laws that civil society consider are weakening the nation's fight against corruption. Riot policemen used tear gas to push back the protesters that forced the security barrage protecting the government building, about 40 people were reported injured, including one policeman, according to interior minstry. EPA-EFE/BOGDAN CRISTEL