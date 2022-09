epa10163601 Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas attends Lithuanian Land Force Vilkas Infantry Fighting Vehicles Vilkas (Wolf) project presentation in Pabrade, Lithuania, 06 September 2022. Vilkas Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) have been made by a German manufacturer ARTEC, according to the requirements of the Lithuanian Land Force. The vehicles have Israel-made turrets fitted with an independent commander?s sight with both commander and gunner provided with thermal and daylight channels. In order to keep the link with the history of Lithuania and traditions of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, it was agreed by the IFV manufacturer and Lithuania that the IFVs produced according to Lithuania?s requirements would be called ?Vilkas? (Vilkas being Lithuanian for wolf) instead of ?Boxer?. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA