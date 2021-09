Povestea omului care a trăit patru decenii în junglă și a murit la câțiva ani după ce a revenit la civilizație

MERCURY PRESS. (Pictured: Ho Van Lang, the 'real life Tarzan' who has sadly passed away.) A man dubbed 'the real life Tarzan' who survived in the Vietnam jungle for 40 years, not knowing civilisation existed has died of liver cancer last Monday..Ho Van Lang, 52, had grown up never knowing women existed and believing the Vietnam War was still raging on after his father fled the conflict into the jungle when Lang was just a baby..But after 41 years of surviving in the wilderness, the pair were brought back to civilisation in August 2013. (SEE MERCURY COPY),Image: 631882647, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: It is not permitted to use or publish this image in a way which does not reflect a fair and true representation of the original context or in a manner which might be defamatory to any person or body or which is likely to bring the image Caters News or its licensees into disrepute., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia