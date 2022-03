epa08416801 (FILE) Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (R) meet with journalists after president Putin's annual Question and Answer live-broadcast nationwide television and radio session called 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' at the Gostiny Dvor studio in Moscow, Russia, 15 June 2017 (reissued 12 May 2020). According to reports on 12 May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV