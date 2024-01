AMMAN, Jordan – U.S. service members salute during the playing of the U.S. and Jordanian national anthems during a dedication ceremony for an expansion of the Jordan Armed Forces Joint Training Center Oct. 10, 2018. The new JTC wing provides U.S. service members a modern facility as U.S. forces and the Jordan Armed Forces continue to enhance interoperability by pursuing training opportunities together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)