epa10488624 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responds to a question during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 February 2023. Zelensky spoke with media during a press conference on the fist anniversary of the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO