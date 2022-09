19.09.2022 Dmitry Shabanov, LPR resident previously working for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), accused of high treason, is seen inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Republican Supreme Court in Luhansk, Luhansk People's Republic. The investigation established that Shabanov, as a security assistant at the Stakhanavoskaya Forward Patrol Base, passed on confidential information to representatives of foreign intelligence services.,Image: 724109134, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no