epa09344720 Anti-vaccine protesters participate in a demonstration in Corinth city, Peloponnese, Greece, 14 July 2021. Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced on 13 July, the mandatory vaccination for those working in care homes for the elderly and people with special needs and in the health system, both public and private. Those working in welfare facilities must get at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 by 16 August or else be suspended from their work without pay, the minister said. For staff in public and private healthcare, he said that they must all get at least the first dose of a vaccine by 01 September and that legislation will be passed for the replacement of all those not vaccinated by that date. EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS